Knowing the signs of an eating disorder before moving away to college

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - College can be a time for change, but the stress can sometimes lead to an unhealthy relation with food.

A therapist at A Center for Eating Disorders in Birmingham said warning signs of an eating disorder can be on both ends of the spectrum.

Calorie counting, dieting and excessive exercising are warning signs, but so is binge eating and eating in isolation.

Kendra Buckley is a primary therapist at A Center for Eating Disorders. She said a disorder can separate people from things they love to do.

“You shouldn’t be worried about what you’re wearing to go spend time with friends or not spending time with friends because you feel really insecure about your body. Not going out to dinner because you’re scared of how many calories are going to be in your meal,” said Buckley.

Restricting yourself can cause fatigue, inability to concentrate, weakness and eventually lead to long term damage.

If you see the warning signs in a loved one, Admission Therapist Lisa Wilson said to approach the conversation with empathy and compassion and to remember that person is in a dark place.

“It’s an illness of isolation, so to do it alone, can feel impossible and in many ways it is. You need support,” said Wilson.

She also recommends having a number ready if that person decides to seek treatment.

You can reach A Center for Eating Disorders by clicking here.

