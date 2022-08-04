Jefferson Co. Coroner asking for help finding family of woman who recently died

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for help locating family of a woman who recently died.

Marda Tria Jackson, 67, died August 1 in her home in the 1800 block of 15th Street North in Bessemer.

She was found while police were performing a welfare check at the request of a neighbor who had not seen the her in a month.

Jackson’s cause of death is pending but there is no evidence of foul play or trauma, according to the coroner’s office.

Neighbors report Jackson lived alone and all known family are deceased.

If you are family or if you have knowledge of Jackson’s family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

