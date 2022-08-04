LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Jefferson Co. Coroner asking for help finding family of woman who recently died

Marda Tria Jackson, 67, died August 1 in her home in the 1800 block of 15th Street North in...
Marda Tria Jackson, 67, died August 1 in her home in the 1800 block of 15th Street North in Bessemer.(Jefferson Co. Coroner's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for help locating family of a woman who recently died.

Marda Tria Jackson, 67, died August 1 in her home in the 1800 block of 15th Street North in Bessemer.

She was found while police were performing a welfare check at the request of a neighbor who had not seen the her in a month.

Jackson’s cause of death is pending but there is no evidence of foul play or trauma, according to the coroner’s office.

Neighbors report Jackson lived alone and all known family are deceased.

If you are family or if you have knowledge of Jackson’s family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree...
Cause of death revealed in ‘gruesome’ Tallapoosa County murders
Hoover Police investigating homicide at convenience store
Hoover Police investigating after person shot and killed at gas station
Residents of Shelby Co. town call for assistant police chief to be fired over alleged racist...
Residents of Shelby Co. town call for assistant police chief to be fired over alleged racist text message
Gold has been the voice of Alabama Football since 1988.
Longtime Alabama Football play by play announcer Eli Gold sidelined by health issues
At 11:18 p.m. on August 2, 2022, deputies were called to a home in the 5500 block of Myron...
UPDATE: Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in McCalla

Latest News

K-9 training program
Sewell-Thomas Baseball Stadium at UA becomes training ground for K-9s
BA.5 remains dominant strand of COVID-19 as cases surge
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley was arrested on Thursday.
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley arrested