Hoover Police investigating after person shot and killed at gas station

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed at a convenience store on August 3, 2022.

This happened at the Marathon gas station at 5423 Highway 280. Police say they received a call of a person shot at 8:28 p.m., and when they got to the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman died on the scene.

Witnesses told police that a woman entered the store, followed by a man. Police say a verbal altercation turned into a physical altercation, when the man pulled a gun and shot the victim, before leaving in a gold sedan. Police say the suspect was last seen traveling on Highway 280.

So far, the victim has not been identified. Police are still working to investigate the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call Hoover Police or Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.