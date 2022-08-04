Helena Police help US Marshals Service catch Wisconsin murder suspect

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Wisconsin homicide is in custody after being arrested just south of Birmingham on August 3, 2022.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Caleb Anderson was found in Helena.

It all started on August 2 in Green Bay, Wisconsin when police were called to an apartment complex where a person was found dead and the victim’s vehicle was missing.

Wednesday morning, law enforcement confirmed it was a homicide investigation and police put out a national alert in search of the vehicle and Caleb Anderson.

Green Bay Police reported he was last seen in Greenville, Alabama. Then 120 miles north of that area, in Helena, Anderson was located.

Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn said they were told by Alabaster Police and US Marshal’s that the suspect was entering the city. At that time, Helena Police were in the middle of training. They discuss it on a Facebook post:

“It’s generally a bad idea to commit a crime in Helena, and today it was an especially bad idea for an out of state fugitive wanted for homicide to visit our city. You see, HPD was having in service training at city hall at the time we learned he was headed into the city, and everyone immediately hit the street. He was greeted by over 20 HPD officers, some on duty and some off duty on Highway 95 at Gobblers Knob. He was taken into custody safely and there is no threat to the community. The US Marshals always get their man, and we are glad we could be of help to them today. We hoped he enjoyed his brief visit to our city. #teamwork”

Chief Flynn says they take security and safety of the community seriously.

“We were glad to have as many people there as possible,” he added. “There was also a daycare that was close by. We had officers in between the scene and that daycare. We were able to take him into custody with no additional threats to the area.”

According to Michigan state police, Caleb Anderson is also wanted for allegedly assaulting and trying to kidnap an 18-year-old woman jogging in Iron County, Michigan on Monday.

Anderson was booked into the Shelby County Jail and according to records he has no bond. As of Wednesday night, charges are not listed.

