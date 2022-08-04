First Alert for the chance to see isolated storms Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday everyone! We are starting out the morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We are a few degrees warmer than yesterday morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a partly cloudy sky across Central Alabama. All of the active weather is well to our north in parts of Missouri and Illinois this morning where they are dealing with strong storms, heavy rain, and flash flooding. All of the stormy weather to our northwest will likely stay away from us today. We should enjoy a partly cloudy sky this afternoon. With more sunshine expected today, temperatures will likely trend a few degrees warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is in the upper 90s today. We will hold on to a 20%-30% chance for isolated storms this afternoon and evening. The best chance for rain will likely occur along and south of I-20 today and perhaps in east Alabama. Any storm that forms could produce heavy rainfall and lightning. The severe threat is very low. If you plan on attending the Barons game this evening against Chattanooga, plan for a partly cloudy sky with temperatures starting out in the low to mid 80s at 7 PM. A stray shower is possible, but not likely. Temperatures will likely cool into the upper 70s by 10-11 PM.

Isolated Storms Possible Friday: We’ll start tomorrow morning off similar to this morning. Temperatures will likely cool into the low to mid 70s Friday morning. We should end up with a partly cloudy sky tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. A few spots in west Alabama could heat up into the mid 90s. We will hold on to a 20%-30% chance for isolated storms tomorrow. The best chance to see a few storms will likely occur east of I-65. You’ll likely have to water the lawn and garden tomorrow since rain chances appear limited. UV Index will remain very high, so please apply sunscreen if you plan on spending time outdoors at the pool. Burn time can occur in 15 minutes or less.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be hot and muggy with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Morning temperatures will likely start out in the low to mid 70s with highs in the lower 90s. We will hold on to a 30%-40% chance for widely scattered storms Saturday. Rain coverage could increase to 50% Sunday afternoon and evening. I would not cancel any outdoor plans, but you might want to make a plan B that involves the indoors just in case storms develop nearby. Storms this weekend could produce heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds. The severe threat remains low, but it is not zero. Both days will end up partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with southerly winds at 5-10 mph. Heat index could trend slightly hotter in the 100°F-105°F range.

Next Big Thing: The big story next week is the chance to see higher rain chances. A weak cold front is forecast to slowly move into the Southeast next Tuesday-Thursday. Rain chances could increase around 50-60% for the first half of next week. With higher rain chances and more cloud cover, temperatures may trend slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s. It remains too far out to determine how far south this front will push into our area. Normally cold fronts like to stall across the state in the month of August giving us unsettled weather with heat activated thunderstorms. We will likely have several opportunities for your lawn and garden to get rain from mother nature. There’s a chance we could see slightly drier air filter into our area late next week if the front pushes into south Alabama.

Tropical Update: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is scheduled to release their latest outlook for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season this morning. Odds are likely that they will maintain their earlier outlook of an active season thanks to a La Niña. When La Niña occurs, wind shear is lower in the tropical Atlantic which is favorable for tropical systems to develop. We will let you know about their outlook later today on social media and on television. In the short term, the tropics remain quiet. Long-range weather models hint that we may need to watch the Central Atlantic Ocean for potential tropical development around the middle of August. Hurricane season normally gets active in late August and September. The season officially ends on November 30th.

