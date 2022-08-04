Family surprised with school supplies following loss of 11-month-old baby

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Last month, Rosemary Allen lost her 11-month-old baby after a tree fell into her home during a storm.

On August 4, 2022, the Birmingham Police Department surprised her two sons with school supplies for the upcoming year.

Chrystal Foster is with the Community Outreach and Public Education Division with BPD. She said it was a little way to bring the family joy in a dark time.

“Any time a child is lost, it is very hard. They say joy comes in the mourning, so in the mourning, we felt a need to be a blessing to her,” said Officer Foster.

The boys were gifted everything for the year including pencils, notebooks, clothes, and shoes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.