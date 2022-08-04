Data shows higher murder rates per capita for Birmingham compared to other major nearby cities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Data analysts are tracking murder rates around the country and Birmingham is nearing the top of the latest list.

AH analytics is tracking murder rates in 90 different cities. While Atlanta and New York are bigger than Birmingham, they don’t have a larger murder rate.

AH analytics data from up to June 27 shows that Birmingham was at a rate of 28 per 100 thousand with 59 murders. Atlanta had more murders, but with more people, the city only had a rate of nearly 15 per hundred thousand.

Co-founder Jeff Asher said these numbers are from only six months of data for 2022, but he said if you took Birmingham’s current murder rate and extended it for the rest of the year, it would be record breaking for the city.

“If you have 26 per 100 thousand mid year and that extends the rest of the year, you are looking at 52 murders per 100 thousand,” Asher said. “Which is going to be 10 times essentially the national average. 52 murders per hundred thousand would be the highest murder rate that Birmingham has ever recorded.”

Asher said while looking at the monthly data, Birmingham’s murder rate is still lower than cities like Jackson and New Orleans. New Orleans was the highest out of the 90 cities he pulls data from.

