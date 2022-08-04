LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Crash involving overturned vehicle blocks part of I-459S

Overturned Vehicle I-459 SB @ MP32.5 at Exit 32: US11/Gadsden Hwy in Birmingham
Overturned Vehicle I-459 SB @ MP32.5 at Exit 32: US11/Gadsden Hwy in Birmingham(ALGO Traffic)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle closed two lanes on I-459 SB Thursday afternoon, according to Alabama State Troopers.

ALGO Traffic crews said the crash happened at Exit 32: US11/Gadsden Hwy in Birmingham.

ALEA said it happened at approximately 2:22 p.m. Two lanes were blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree...
Cause of death revealed in ‘gruesome’ Tallapoosa County murders
Hoover Police investigating homicide at convenience store
Hoover Police investigating after person shot and killed at gas station
Residents of Shelby Co. town call for assistant police chief to be fired over alleged racist...
Residents of Shelby Co. town call for assistant police chief to be fired over alleged racist text message
Gold has been the voice of Alabama Football since 1988.
Longtime Alabama Football play by play announcer Eli Gold sidelined by health issues
At 11:18 p.m. on August 2, 2022, deputies were called to a home in the 5500 block of Myron...
UPDATE: Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in McCalla

Latest News

NorthStar Ambulance in west Alabama has a little bit of an emergency of its own. The first...
West Alabama first responder in dire need of EMTs
TJ Finley was taken into custody Thursday and charged with attempting to elude officers with...
Auburn QB TJ Finley’s attorney calls arrest ‘misunderstanding’
Sheriff: Tallapoosa Co. murder victims are suspect’s girlfriend, her son
Sheriff: Tallapoosa Co. murder victims are suspect’s girlfriend, her son
K-9 training program
Sewell-Thomas Baseball Stadium at UA becomes training ground for K-9s