Crash involving overturned vehicle blocks part of I-459S
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle closed two lanes on I-459 SB Thursday afternoon, according to Alabama State Troopers.
ALGO Traffic crews said the crash happened at Exit 32: US11/Gadsden Hwy in Birmingham.
ALEA said it happened at approximately 2:22 p.m. Two lanes were blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation.
