Crash involving overturned vehicle blocks part of I-459S

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle closed two lanes on I-459 SB Thursday afternoon, according to Alabama State Troopers.

ALGO Traffic crews said the crash happened at Exit 32: US11/Gadsden Hwy in Birmingham.

ALEA said it happened at approximately 2:22 p.m. Two lanes were blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation.

Crash involving Overturned Vehicle on I-459 SB @ MP 32.5 at Exit 32: US11/Gadsden Hwy in Birmingham. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/4cJ5Lki7EA — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) August 4, 2022

