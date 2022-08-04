Breakfast and lunch prices increase at Shelby County Schools

LawCall
School lunch prices up in some districts
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Just like everything else, inflation is driving up the price of school lunches.

This is an added burden for many families who have gotten used to meals at school being free during the pandemic.

Shelby County Schools is increasing prices for meals by 25 cents for certain students and adult visitors.

That means students who are not on free-or-reduced lunch will pay $1.25 for breakfast.

The prices go up for lunch, too. For elementary students, it’s $2.50, and for middle and high school students, $2.75.

Prices have not changed for students who pay a reduced price.

Cindy Warner with Shelby County Schools said if your child needs free or reduced lunch, you should apply soon to make sure your child has food on the first day.

“This will go into effect next week when we start school on August 11, it is the first time in six years we’ve had to raise the price for our meals, but the price of food, the price of delivery has just gone up,” Warner said. “While we hated to have to make this change, it was necessary in order to be able to keep up with our increased costs.”

With these changes, parents should expect to pay around $20 per week on breakfast and lunch.

For more information: https://www.shelbyed.k12.al.us/cnp/mealbenefits.html

