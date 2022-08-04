Blount County Schools to begin school year with full staff of nurses

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On the first day of school, Blount County Schools will have a nurse in every building. Superintendent Rodney Green said now more than ever it’s important to have a full staff.

“That’s reassuring for a parent to know that we’ve got somebody there who can immediately, not 30 minutes later, but immediately begin administering the care that that child needs,” said Green.

With the help of federal funding, BSC added six nurses to their staff to help care for the 7,600 students.

Director of Nursing Barbara Robertson said the extra staff has met a great need in the district.

“It’s not Band-Aid’s and ice packs anymore. School nurses are doing some critical care for our students to be able to stay in school,” said Robertson.

Last school year, one nurse in a school of 831 students saw 3,000 office visits, over 800 diabetes visits and helped assist with tube feeding and mental health concerns.

This is the last school year ESSR funds will be available. Right now, the district is working on a plan to hopefully keep the full staff of nurses.

“After that, the ESSR money is gone. If we can’t find some funding, we’re gonna lose 6 nurses and that’s gonna put one nurse covering more than one school,” said Robertson.

The district said it is working with legislatures to present a bill that would require the state to fund having a nurse in every school across the state.

