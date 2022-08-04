LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

BA.5 remains dominant strand of COVID-19 as cases surge

The rise in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant is placing a strain on monoclonal...
(Dakota News Now)
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, officials with UAB Medicine provided an update to the COVID-19 pandemic in our community.

According to the CDC, much of Alabama has a high community level spread. BA.5 is the dominant strain leading a surge of cases.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo is the UAB Division Director of Infectious Diseases. She said BA.5 is the most transmissible strain yet. One of the reasons is that the variants are evolving to the vaccines.

“The vaccines that are available are still active against the current variant, the BA.5 of omicron, but they’re protecting against infection or acquisition of the virus as well as they did previous strains,” said Dr. Marrazoo.

Despite being in a surge, the rate of hospitalizations and death is lower than in previous surges.

As we head into this school year, Dr. David Kimberlin said it is important your child gets vaccinated.

“Vaccines across the age spectrum, 6 months to 95 years and beyond are highly effective at doing what we need them to do, and that is to prevent severe disease, hospitalization and death. It will not prevent every runny nose,” said the co-director of UAB and Children’s of Alabama’s Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases.

Going back to school, Dr. Kimberlin recommends school districts follow CDC guidance, which includes universal masking.

“I think that’s sound advice, it’s measurable advice, it’s relevantly simple advice. And in my judgment, schools are well suited if they follow that. Will they? I don’t know.”

Dr, Kimberlin said he’s more confident heading into the year because the last two school years have shown the classroom is not an epicenter of virus transmission.

“The community extends well beyond just the walls of that school. So what the recommendations are in the community are gonna be what the recommendations are in schools as well,” said Dr. Kimberlin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree...
Cause of death revealed in ‘gruesome’ Tallapoosa County murders
Hoover Police investigating homicide at convenience store
Hoover Police investigating after person shot and killed at gas station
Residents of Shelby Co. town call for assistant police chief to be fired over alleged racist...
Residents of Shelby Co. town call for assistant police chief to be fired over alleged racist text message
Gold has been the voice of Alabama Football since 1988.
Longtime Alabama Football play by play announcer Eli Gold sidelined by health issues
At 11:18 p.m. on August 2, 2022, deputies were called to a home in the 5500 block of Myron...
UPDATE: Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in McCalla

Latest News

K-9 training program
Sewell-Thomas Baseball Stadium at UA becomes training ground for K-9s
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley was arrested on Thursday.
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley arrested
Marda Tria Jackson, 67, died August 1 in her home in the 1800 block of 15th Street North in...
Jefferson Co. Coroner asking for help finding family of woman who recently died