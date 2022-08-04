ALEA and schools urge caution on roads with the sun setting on the summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your children and grandchildren will soon be back in the classroom, but even if you are kid free, the return to school will undoubtedly affect you, in particular out on the road ways.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released a number of tips today to encourage safe driving as summer comes to an end.

First, remember roads will be crowded, so pack your patience and leave earlier than usual.

You also need to stay alert. Many parents will be familiarizing themselves with pick up and drop off locations over the next few weeks and all signage and lights along the road, as well as on buses should be followed strictly.

“When you see, those yellow lights flashing prepare to stop and certainly when you see the red stop sign and the red lights stop for the school bus because everyone’s safety is at jeopardy at that time. By all working together we can make it a successful 22-23 school year,” said Tuscaloosa County School District Transportation Coordinator Craig Henson.

The majority of children injured or killed in school transportation are not injured or killed on the bus, but outside the bus so be cautious as buses flock back to the road over the next week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.