6-part JW 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Birmingham, Alabama, will unite with millions around the globe to promote the theme “Pursue Peace” as they participate in a six-part annual event scheduled for July and August, 2022.

Birmingham resident Charles Miles, Jr., an Alabama Power employee, plans to attend each session throughout the summer with his family of five. When asked what they were looking forward to the most, his 12- year-old daughter, Madison, said, “I always look forward to the dramatic Bible readings about different characters because you kind of get to close your eyes and imagine the experiences that they were having at that time, and there are some examples that could really help people today.” Charles agreed and added, “Peace is something that’s very, very lacking — whether it’s inner peace or peace in the world. Knowing what the Bible promises for the future … and ways that we can apply Bible principles gives us inner peace now, and that’s something that we can all benefit from.”

The Jehovah’s Witnesses virtual events can be accessed through the free JW Library app or at jw.org. Sessions will be posted incrementally throughout July and August. Some segments are available for streaming or download now. All are invited to attend the program for free.

“This convention is an object lesson in how peace is being achieved by a global community right now as it unites millions of people even in areas of conflict like Ukraine and Russia,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “The power of the principles being discussed transcends national borders, ethnic differences and language barriers. Both individuals and families will benefit from attending the program.”

Prior to 2020, Jehovah’s Witnesses held their annual convention locally at the BJCC.

The schedule for download and global streaming is listed below. For more information, contact Jehovah’s Witnesses United States at (718) 560-5600 or pid@jw.org.

Pursue Peace convention (jw.org)

