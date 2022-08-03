Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center hosts caregiver summit

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center took input from those who are closest to the veterans it cares for. It hosted a summit and resource fair Tuesday

It’s not new for the VA to offer support to the caregivers of veterans. This was the third year the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center has organized a summit to help inform the caregivers of our veterans of services that are available to them.

The mission of the caregiver summit was to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers of veterans. That can be done through education, resources, support and services. The theme of this year’s summit was suicide prevention. Representatives from more than a dozen groups were there.

“So, we work really hard to provide inclusive care that really highlights the importance of that caregiver. We also provide a variety of supports to support them while they’re doing that really important work,” said Catherine Register, a Caregiver Support Program Manager at the VA.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.