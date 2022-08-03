LawCall
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center hosts caregiver summit

The mission of the caregiver summit was to promote the health and well-being of family...
The mission of the caregiver summit was to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers of veterans(VA Tuscaloosa Medical Center)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center took input from those who are closest to the veterans it cares for. It hosted a summit and resource fair Tuesday

It’s not new for the VA to offer support to the caregivers of veterans. This was the third year the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center has organized a summit to help inform the caregivers of our veterans of services that are available to them.

The mission of the caregiver summit was to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers of veterans. That can be done through education, resources, support and services. The theme of this year’s summit was suicide prevention. Representatives from more than a dozen groups were there.

“So, we work really hard to provide inclusive care that really highlights the importance of that caregiver. We also provide a variety of supports to support them while they’re doing that really important work,” said Catherine Register, a Caregiver Support Program Manager at the VA.

