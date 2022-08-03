Scattered storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday everyone! It’s a mostly quiet start to the day. Temperatures are slightly cooler this morning with most of us in in the lower 70s with a few spots in northwest Alabama in the upper 60s. The visibility isn’t too bad, but we can’t rule out patchy fog in a few spots. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy and dry. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out this morning, but I think most of the morning commute will end up dry. I think rain chances today will be slightly lower than yesterday. We will hold on to a 30-40% chance for widely scattered showers and storms. The best chance to see rain today will likely occur along and south of I-20. Models also hint that parts of east Alabama could see some widely scattered showers and storms too. The rest of us will end up partly to mostly cloudy today with highs approaching 90°F. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph. When you factor in the humidity, it will likely feel like it is in the upper 90s. Any shower or storm that forms today could produce heavy rain and lightning. The severe threat is very low. If you plan on attending the Barons game this evening at 7:05 PM against Chattanooga, the weather will likely end up mostly dry with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. An isolated shower or storm is possible, but fairly low at 20%. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid to upper 70s by 10-11 PM.

Isolated Storms Possible Thursday and Friday: The latest models are hinting at lower rain chances as we finish the work week. We will hold on to a 30% chance for isolated to widely scattered showers and storms Thursday and Friday. We will likely end up with lows in the lower 70s with highs in the low 90s with a partly cloudy sky. Heat index values will likely climb around 100°F-105°F as we finish out the week. Good idea to stay hydrated and apply sunscreen if you plan on working outdoors. Heat advisories are not expected for the end of this week and into the upcoming weekend.

Scattered Storms Possible This Weekend: We could see a slightly higher chance for scattered showers and storms over the weekend, but it won’t be a washout by any means. We will increase the chance of rain to 40-50% for both Saturday and Sunday. Best chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. This weekend will end up hot and muggy with highs in the lower 90s. A few spots could climb into the mid 90s Saturday afternoon. Storms that develop over the weekend could produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out.

Next Big Thing: Long-range weather models are hinting that a weak cold front could push into the Southeast early next week. It will likely enhance our storm chances for the first half of next week. I’ve increased rain chances for next Monday-Thursday at 40-60%. With more cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures could trend slightly below average with highs in the upper 80s. It remains too early to determine if this front will move all the way through the state giving us cooler temperatures and drier air by the end of next week.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center continues to show quiet activity for the tropics over the next five days. The combination of dry air and Saharan Dust will limit the threat for anything to develop. The season really ramps up this month as we approach the peak of the season. Looking at long range models, I don’t see any immediate concerns or issues for the United States over the next five to seven days. If you are planning to do a quick beach vacation before school starts up, you might have to dodge showers and storms. Rain chances appear higher this week at 50-70% for Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. The rip current threat is forecast to be in the low to moderate stage this week. If you see a yellow flag on a beach, it means there is a moderate rip current threat, and you should use caution if you plan on getting into the water. Purple flags are also up on Orange Beach for the threat of jellyfish.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.