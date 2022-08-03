LawCall
Rapper Mystikal, accused of rape, denied bond by judge

FILE PHOTO - State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against...
FILE PHOTO - State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against 51-year-old Michael Tyler, his past history met the standards of holding him without bond.(Ascension Parish Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge has refused to set any bond for rapper Mystikal, who is accused of raping and choking a woman at his home outside Baton Rouge.

The Advocate reports that state District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against 51-year-old Michael Tyler, his past history and the victim’s fears met the standard for holding him without bond.

Defense attorney Roy Maughan Jr. maintains that Tyler is innocent. But he told the newspaper after the hearing that Tyler probably won’t appeal the judge’s ruling.

