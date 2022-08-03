‘One of my favorite days of the year’: Nick’s Kids Foundation Luncheon held in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Football coach Nick Saban said it’s one of his favorite days of the year when he gets to see the work Nick’s Kids Foundation does for people and children in the community.

The annual Nick’s Kids Foundation Luncheon was held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in The North Zone at Bryant-Denny Stadium with checks totaling just over $572,000 presented to local and state non-profit organizations.

Saban said foundations like Nick’s Kids are great opportunities for Alabama and other athletes to give back to the communities that support them.

Since Nick and Terry Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007, nearly $11 million has been given to deserving charities and organizations throughout the state and surrounding areas, according to Alabama Athletics.

“This is always one of my favorite days of the year,” said Alabama head coach Nick Saban. “To have the opportunity to see that Nick’s Kids is actually creating some opportunities for some kids maybe to have a little better quality of life, to thank all the people who actually help the kids have a better quality of life, and to actually thank Miss Terry and her volunteers for doing all they do to help create opportunities.”

In 2022, some of the Nick’s Kids Foundation projects include Home Building Project #18.5 with Habitat for Humanity to honor the 2021 SEC Championship team, a $1 million gift to the Saban Center from Nick’s Kids, the PARA of Tuscaloosa County all-inclusive playground, as well as the Teacher’s Excellence Awards Luncheon.

Joining the Sabans at the luncheon were student-athletes Will Anderson Jr., Brian Branch, Jermaine Burton, Justin Eboigbe, Emil Ekiyor Jr., DeMarcco Hellams, Will Reichard, Henry To’oTo’o, Dallas Turner and Byron Young.

8/3/22 NK NIcks Kids Luncheon Coach Nick Saban Photo by Kent Gidley (Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)

8/3/22 NK Nick's Kids Luncheon at the Saban Center (Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)

8/3/22 NK Nick's Kids Luncheon at the Saban Center (Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)

The Nick’s Kids Foundation is the official charity of Nick and Terry Saban. The Nick’s Kids Foundation is a 501©3 non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and resources for deserving organizations throughout the state of Alabama and Southeast. The proceeds are given in support of children, family, teacher and student causes.

