Missing, endangered person alert issued for 88-year-old Vestavia Hills man

Earl Sharron Johnson
Earl Sharron Johnson(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vestavia Hills Police Department is searching for a missing 88-year-old man.

Officers said Earl Sharron Johnson may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement. He was last seen on August 2, 2022, at approximately 1:17 p.m. in the area of Montgomery Highway near Patton Creek Animal Clinic in Hoover.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Johnson on Wednesday, August 3.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Earl Sharron Johnson, please contact the Vestavia Hills Police Department at (205) 978-0139 or call 911.

