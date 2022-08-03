Mike Behind the Mic: Curt Bloom

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this latest episode of Mike Behind the Mic, Mike Dubberly talks with longtime play-by-play broadcaster with the Birmingham Barons, Curt Bloom. “CB” as he’s known, got to fulfill a lifelong dream of calling a Major League Game.

He was “called up” to do a Chicago White Sox game recently and talked about the experience. Curt is hoping this opportunity opens the door to finally move up to the Big Leagues for good, but also hopes his drive to never give up on that dream inspires others.

Barons Broadcaster Talks About Calling MLB Chicago White Sox Game

