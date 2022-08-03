Mike Behind the Mic: Curt Bloom

LawCall
By Mike Dubberly
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this latest episode of Mike Behind the Mic, Mike Dubberly talks with longtime play-by-play broadcaster with the Birmingham Barons, Curt Bloom. “CB” as he’s known, got to fulfill a lifelong dream of calling a Major League Game.

He was “called up” to do a Chicago White Sox game recently and talked about the experience. Curt is hoping this opportunity opens the door to finally move up to the Big Leagues for good, but also hopes his drive to never give up on that dream inspires others.

Barons Broadcaster Talks About Calling MLB Chicago White Sox Game

Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every week. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at mike.dubberly@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

