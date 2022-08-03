Man found shot to death in McCalla

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting death.

At 11:18 p.m. on August 2, 2022, deputies were called to a home in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road in McCalla.

Neighbors reported a man had been shot and was lying in a yard. The adult shooter remained on the scene to speak with detectives, according to authorities.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Thomas Allen Everett. He was 42.

At this time, detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and continue to question witnesses. The final evidence developed in the investigation will be presented to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office in Bessemer to determine if charges will be filed.

This shooting happened on the same street as the suspected murder-suicide that happened on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Detectives find absolutely no connection between the shootings, nor do they suspect any danger to the general public stemming from these incidents.

