LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Man found shot to death in McCalla

At 11:18 p.m. on August 2, 2022, deputies were called to a home in the 5500 block of Myron...
At 11:18 p.m. on August 2, 2022, deputies were called to a home in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road in McCalla.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting death.

At 11:18 p.m. on August 2, 2022, deputies were called to a home in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road in McCalla.

putlocker
embedgooglemap.net

Neighbors reported a man had been shot and was lying in a yard.  The adult shooter remained on the scene to speak with detectives, according to authorities.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Thomas Allen Everett. He was 42.

At this time, detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and continue to question witnesses.  The final evidence developed in the investigation will be presented to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office in Bessemer to determine if charges will be filed.

This shooting happened on the same street as the suspected murder-suicide that happened on Sunday, July 31, 2022.  Detectives find absolutely no connection between the shootings, nor do they suspect any danger to the general public stemming from these incidents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit on I-459 in Trussville
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed on I-459 near Trussville identified
VIDEO: Arrest involving Vestavia Hills Police SOURCE: Viewer
Vestavia Hills Police respond to video of arrest
Sheila Tyson - Jefferson County Commissioner
Jefferson Co. commissioner says she was caught in shootout while driving through Bessemer
Person dropped off pet at Humane Society of West Alabama
Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet
Husband and wife found shot dead inside home in McCalla

Latest News

Getting to know your school resource officer
Experts encourage parents to build relationships with School Resource Officers
Your options if given an inaccurate credit score
Why the latest Equifax glitch shows the importance of watching your credit score
Tuscaloosa School Districts provide bus driver shortage update
School bus drivers a large priority for Tuscaloosa school districts
Bus driver shortage heading into new school year
Bus driver shortage heading into new school year