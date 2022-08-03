Man accused of stabbing Walmart employee with a machete, Indiana police say

LawCall
The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a Walmart employee was stabbed with a machete on Tuesday morning.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) – A Walmart employee in Indiana was stabbed with a machete in the parking lot Tuesday morning, police say.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, Lincoln Leuchtner, 25, is accused of taking a machete from the store and hiding it inside his backpack.

While in the parking lot, Leuchtner is accused of calling over a Walmart employee and attacking him with the machete.

During the investigation, police found a machete underneath a car in the Walmart parking lot, WNDU reported.

The Walmart employee was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said it is unclear if Leuchtner and the Walmart employee knew each other.

Copyright 2022 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

