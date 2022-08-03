Helena Night Out welcomes first responders

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - The first Tuesday of August marks National Night Out where communities can showcase their police and fire departments.

It’s Helena Night Out at Helena High School and many community members have already started to gather to interact with their local law enforcement officers and first responders in a casual setting.

In addition to Helena Police and Fire Departments, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office as well as federal and state agencies are here.

This is a free family friendly event with food trucks and local vendors, a car show, helicopters as well as police and fire vehicles.

Jeff Murphy with Helena Police says it’s important for the community and their local law enforcement officers and firefighters to build a healthy relationship in a comfortable environment.

“A lot of the times the community sees while we are busy, while we are working. Whether it’s a traffic stop or an accident,” Murphy said. “This gives them a laid back, relaxed atmosphere to come up talk to us, ask us any questions they might, check out our patrol cars and talk to us about different things that are going on that they might be more comfortable in this setting then on the side of the road or just coming to the police department.”

The event is open to anyone who wants to come. They have activities for all ages and the event will end at 8p.m. tonight.

