Former UAB student sues claiming she was sexually assaulted and UAB failed to appropriately respond

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former UAB student is suing the University of Alabama at Birmingham, claiming she was sexually assaulted and UAB failed to appropriately respond, according to court records.

The student, known as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, claimed she was assaulted at Blazer Hall, which is a dorm on UAB’s campus.

She also claims she reported the incident to campus police in or around January 2021.

According to court records, Doe said officers refused to act adding, “it happens.” She also claims they didn’t take her name and did not take notes.

The plaintiff is seeking damages in the case.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham responded in court records by saying the alleged assault happened before Doe began classes as a freshman student and before Doe was living in the dorm.

UAB also “denies any wrongdoing and the commission of any unlawful acts as alleged in the Complaint.”

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.