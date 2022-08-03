Experts encourage parents to build relationships with School Resource Officers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With school violence increasing nationwide, safety and security is top of mind this upcoming school year for many parents.

There are more than 400 school resource officers across the state and many are gearing up for the school year, but experts tell WBRC that one way you can help is by building a relationship with the SRO.

The National Association of School Resource Officers says SRO’S need positive relationships with educators, students and parents.

Executive Director Mo Canady said SRO’s welcome and encourage building relationships with parents, because they are eyes and ears into student’s home and personal lives. Canady said parents can help keep the officer informed about things going on outside of school before they bring it to school.

“As a former school resource officer, a parent would call me up or send me an email, and say ‘my child heard something that concerns me or my child saw something on social media that is concerning.’ That gives us the opportunity to take that really good intelligence and investigate that and in many instances has helped SRO’s and adults stop school violence.” Canady said.

Canady said you don’t just have to talk to your student’s SRO when you have concerns or information, but also if you have any questions. He said they are also there to give you an officer to trust.

