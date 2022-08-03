BCS says more than 60% of students are registered for the upcoming school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School bells will be ringing on August 8 for Birmingham City School students, and district leaders say so far, so good.

Birmingham City School leaders said more than 60% of students have registered for the upcoming school year, which begins Monday.

That’s means about 8,000 students still aren’t registered, but school leaders are hopeful the numbers will increase in the coming days.

“That’s normal for enrollment to be down right before school starts, but we are proud to say here at Epic, our enrollment is up and most of our scholars are fully enrolled and they’re ready day one,” Epic Elementary School Principal, Aulundria Grace.

Registration for the 2022-2023 school year opened in April, and district leaders have tried different ways to get parents and students excited about registration.

Grace said having students enrolled on the first day of class sets the tone for the rest of the school year.

“We’re greeting our students, we’re frontloading our parents with the school’s expectations, the students with the supplies that they need, instruction takes place on day one. So, we want to make sure that our students are prepared, ready to learn, because we have a whole school year packed with learning, and we want to hit the ground learning,” Grace explained.

And Birmingham City Schools has made it easy for parents and caregivers to get their kids registered—opening an online portal, so they don’t have to wait in long lines on the first day of class.

“And the parents can upload all of the required documents such as proof of residency, immunization forms, and other important documents that they will need for their scholar. We even have registration team that is here throughout the summer that’s here to assist parents.

It’s not too late to get your student registered and the registration team can also help you with technology, if needed.

To get your child registered, visit this website..

