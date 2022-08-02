LawCall
Tuscaloosa Co. School students to get new technology

By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala, (WBRC)- Summer is winding down and a new school year is near. For Tuscaloosa County School students that means new technology.

They’ll have their own assigned I-Pads for educational use. Students and parents will learn much more about how it all works during the first few weeks of school.

Much like the Tuscaloosa City School system, classes for the county system begin August 10.

