Smokin’ Hot’s Brisket Omelette

INGREDIENTS/DIRECTIONS

Beat 3 eggs in a bowl, salt and pepper

Place one pat of butter in a frying pan, on Med/High

Chop up 3 oz. of Smoked Brisket (Can substitute for any meat)

Pour eggs in pan with butter

Top down the center with brisket

½ Cup of Homemade Mac-N-Cheese

Sprinkle of Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Sprinkle of Monterey Jack Cheese

Fold the sides over to the middle

Brown/Cook thoroughly on both sides

SERVE

Remove from pan and serve with a side of Salsa or Pico

A side of Sour Cream

And a side of Bacon

