LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Smokin’ Hot’s Brisket Omelette

Smokin' Hot brisket omelette
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGREDIENTS/DIRECTIONS

Beat 3 eggs in a bowl, salt and pepper

Place one pat of butter in a frying pan, on Med/High

Chop up 3 oz. of Smoked Brisket (Can substitute for any meat)

Pour eggs in pan with butter

Top down the center with brisket

½ Cup of Homemade Mac-N-Cheese

Sprinkle of Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Sprinkle of Monterey Jack Cheese

Fold the sides over to the middle

Brown/Cook thoroughly on both sides

SERVE

Remove from pan and serve with a side of Salsa or Pico

A side of Sour Cream

And a side of Bacon

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person dropped off pet at Humane Society of West Alabama
Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet
Husband and wife found shot dead inside home in McCalla
VIDEO: Arrest involving Vestavia Hills Police SOURCE: Viewer
Vestavia Hills Police respond to video of arrest
Sheila Tyson - Jefferson County Commissioner
Jefferson Co. commissioner says she was caught in shootout while driving through Bessemer
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

Miami Fusion's Vaca Frita
Miami Fusion’s Vaca Frita: Fried smothered flank steak
Miami Fusion's Vaca Frita
Miami Fusion's Vaca Frita
Smokin' Hot brisket omelette
Smokin' Hot brisket omelette
Gillian Brooks' Pretzel Cookie Dough Bites
Gillian Brooks' Pretzel Cookie Dough Bites