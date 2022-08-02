Smokin’ Hot’s Brisket Omelette
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS/DIRECTIONS
Beat 3 eggs in a bowl, salt and pepper
Place one pat of butter in a frying pan, on Med/High
Chop up 3 oz. of Smoked Brisket (Can substitute for any meat)
Pour eggs in pan with butter
Top down the center with brisket
½ Cup of Homemade Mac-N-Cheese
Sprinkle of Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Sprinkle of Monterey Jack Cheese
Fold the sides over to the middle
Brown/Cook thoroughly on both sides
SERVE
Remove from pan and serve with a side of Salsa or Pico
A side of Sour Cream
And a side of Bacon
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.