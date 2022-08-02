Northport ‘green lights’ major street repaving project

NORTHPORT, Ala, (WBRC) - A major street repaving project is about to get underway in Northport and we’re talking nearly two dozen roads. The Northport City Council gave the green light this week to begin the work.

This is 20th Street which is one street over from Lurleen Wallace Boulevard. It is a typical situation in which you’ll find the gravel starting to grind its way through the pavement and farther down the road the all too-familiar potholes.

The cost for this job alone is $1.2 million. Northport leaders say this phase of the repaving project will start in about a month or so and take about four months to get the job done. Mayor Bobby Herndon says this is a good time to remind residents and businesses that, yes, it might be an inconvenience but it’ll be worth it.

“You know anytime you got construction going on, it’s progress, there might be a little inconvenience but to have your streets paved, better access in and out of your neighborhood throughout our city, it’s all well worth it. These streets have been rated by priority. There will be subdivision streets and major streets but eventually we’ll have everything up to snuff,” said Herndon.

There is no better time to repave the streets because the mayor says you can pretty much lay down new asphalt anytime of the year as long as its above 40 degrees.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.