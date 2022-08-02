LawCall
New technology in school buses adds extra layer of safety

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Transportation South in Pelham works with almost every school district in Alabama with school buses, and this time of the year is very busy for them.

Owner and President, Bucky Law, said his crews help maintain older buses and get new buses ready to hit the road.

Lew said new technology in school buses offers an extra layer of safety with features that include cameras, escape hatches, analog brakes, and stability control.

Regardless of if the bus is newer or older, Law said students are very safe taking the bus to school.

“Statistics will prove that your child is much safer on the school bus than riding in his personal car to school. Every school bus that’s on the road takes dozens of automobiles off the road. So put your kids on the school bus and go to school,” said Law.

Before the first day of school, Law recommends sitting down with first-time riders and reminding them to stay seated while on the bus.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

