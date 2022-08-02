Market Wagon helps local farmers and other food producers deliver locally sourced food to your doorstep

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The demand for locally sourced food is up in Alabama, and local food producers are turning to the online market to deliver the farm right to your front door.

The pandemic did some major damage to our supply chain making it harder to find certain foods at your local grocery store.

The folks at Market Wagon found that a strong local supply chain was the solution to this problem and partnered with local food producers to deliver farm-fresh food right to your door.

So, here’s how it works:

You can choose from a variety of more than 400 items from local farms and other food vendors each week.

You can expect to find pretty much everything you would at a farmers market, like local farm-fresh eggs, dairy, meat, baked goods and produce.

You place your order online, and those items are delivered to your door every Tuesday.

The Alabama Department of Commerce says Market Wagon helps local farmers and other producers get their products to you in a fast and efficient way.

And the best part is knowing exactly where your food is coming from.

“85% of fresh vegetables are either coming from California or Arizona or Florida and they’re on a truck and sometimes they’re a week or 10 days old when they reach the distribution center, and then they get on another truck, and then they go to the grocery stores, whereas our produce is picked and bagged within 24 hours of when you receive it,” said Owner of the Central City Urban Farm, Mitch Hungerpiller.

“If you want to be able to have faith and confidence in your food and supporting local businesses and obviously local dollars that’s with Market Wagon really is unlike anything else because all your food is local,” said Communications Manager for Market Wagon, Dan Klein.

Market Wagon said it won’t replace the traditional farmers market, but it’s another option if your family is really busy, if you’re homebound, and also if you live in a food desert.

For more information about Market Wagon, visit market their website here..

