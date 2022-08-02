Man accused of shooting at Coosa County deputy; deputy kept woman, children safe

COOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A man is accused of shooting at a Coosa County deputy following a home break-in, according to the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from someone on Coosa County Road 39 saying someone had broken into a home.

Deputy Logan Mitchell said when he got there he heard a gunshot from inside the house.

Investigators said a woman then ran from the house, and a man, identified as Shane Eugene Carden, fired a shot at Deputy Mitchell.

The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Deputy Mitchell provided cover for the woman and her children until Mitchell could get them to safety.

Once the woman and children were safe, law enforcement officers set up a perimeter and a Talladega County deputy saw Shane Carden walk out of the woods with his hands up.

Carden was taken into custody and charged with Attempted Murder x 2, Burglary, and Theft of Property 2nd. Deputies said he also had two outstanding warrants for Probation Violation.

Carden was held in the Coosa County Jail with a $165,000 bond for the criminal charges and no bond for the probation revocations.

Coosa County Sheriff’s Office got assistance on the case from Talladega County, Sylacauga Police Department, Goodwater Police Department and Chilton County.

