LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Kidnapping arrest made after child found wandering in Tallapoosa County

Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said a child found wandering led to a kidnapping arrest...
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said a child found wandering led to a kidnapping arrest on Aug. 1, 2022.(WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A kidnapping investigation is underway in Tallapoosa County, and one suspect is in custody.

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said his department responded to a possible kidnapping call Monday morning on County Road 34 just south of Dadeville. He said the investigation led them to a 12-year-old girl wandering down a road. She was taken in for medical assistance.

Abbett said U.S. marshals took someone into custody in the Auburn area. He said that person has been charged with first-degree kidnapping. However, the sheriff did not release the suspect’s name Monday night.

He said more information will be released Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person dropped off pet at Humane Society of West Alabama
Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet
Husband and wife found shot dead inside home in McCalla
VIDEO: Arrest involving Vestavia Hills Police SOURCE: Viewer
Vestavia Hills Police respond to video of arrest
Sheila Tyson - Jefferson County Commissioner
Jefferson Co. commissioner says she was caught in shootout while driving through Bessemer
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

YMCA working to hire after school counselors
Greater Birmingham YMCA holding job fair for afterschool counselors
Inflation hitting teachers as they stock for new school year
Educators stocking up for new school year at teacher supply store
Founder of conflict resolution program discusses success
Conflict resolution program gears up for new school year
SROs seeking additional training
NASRO seeing more school resource officers seeking extra training