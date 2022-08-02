LawCall
Pedestrian hit on I-459 in Trussville, all NB lanes shutdown

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All NB lanes on I-459 , just before I-59 in Trussville are shutdown after a pedestrian was hit early Tuesday morning, according to state troopers.

We do not have any information on the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

