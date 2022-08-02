Pedestrian hit on I-459 in Trussville, all NB lanes shutdown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All NB lanes on I-459 , just before I-59 in Trussville are shutdown after a pedestrian was hit early Tuesday morning, according to state troopers.

4:37am: *FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC* INTERSTATE SHUTDOWN on I-459 NB before I-59 due to INCIDENT. ALL LANES BLOCKED. pic.twitter.com/o4xYcZiju0 — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) August 2, 2022

We do not have any information on the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

