Greater Birmingham YMCA holding job fair for afterschool counselors

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The YMCA of Greater Birmingham will be hosting a job fair for afterschool counselors on Wednesday August 3, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the Hoover YMCA.

If you apply ahead of time, interviews will be offered on the spot.

“When you work for the Y, you’re helping to empower young people, improve health and well-being, and inspire,” said a YMCA rep.

Apply at www.ymcabham.org/work-at-the-y/

