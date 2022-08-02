First Alert for morning showers and the chance for afternoon storms Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting out this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We want to give you a first alert for the potential to see patchy fog this morning. A dense fog advisory has been issued for far northeast Alabama including Huntsville. It will not surprise me if the fog spreads into parts of Etowah and Cherokee counties before 9 AM. No advisories in Central Alabama but be on the lookout for patchy fog in isolated spots. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with spotty showers showing up along I-20 and in parts of east Alabama. Nothing severe, but the rainy spots will create slick roads and reduced visibility. Areas in west Alabama remain mostly dry. We’ll hold on to a chance for spotty showers this morning. I would allow some extra time to get to your destination this morning. We will end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Areas that receive more sunshine could end up in the lower 90s. Rain chance today will remain at 40-50%. Models are hinting that our best chance to see scattered showers and storms today could occur south and west of Birmingham. We will also have to watch any outflow boundaries to our north that could spark up additional storms in spots like Cullman, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. Not everyone will see rain today. Main threats will be heavy rain and lightning. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph. If you are planning on attending the Barons game this evening, we will hold on to an isolated shower or storm with temperatures starting out in the low 80s at 7 PM and cooling into the upper 70s by 9-10 PM.

Scattered Storms Possible This Week: The weather pattern won’t change too much for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will trend near average with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Overnight lows will also trend close to average with most of us cooling into the low to mid 70s each morning. Every day this week will end up partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance for heat-activated showers and storms. Rain chances Wednesday through Friday are around 30-40%. The main threat this week will be heavy rainfall and lightning. The severe threat appears low, but it is not zero. We also can’t rule out a low-end threat for flooding. Just remember that if thunder roars, you go indoors.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend will be similar to this week. Overnight lows will trend slightly warmer in the mid 70s with highs in the lower 90s. Saturday could be our warmest day of the week with highs in the lower 90s with a few spots southwest of Birmingham in the mid 90s. Feels like temperatures could approach the triple digits. Spotty showers and storms will be possible Saturday afternoon with a rain chance at 40%. Sunday could end up slightly wetter, but it’s too early to determine exactly where storms will develop this far out in time. Rain chance up to 50% Sunday afternoon. If you plan on being at the lake or buying school supplies over the weekend, just remember that storms will be more likely in the afternoon and evening hours vs the morning hours. We are looking at more dry hours than wet hours over the weekend. No need to cancel outdoor plans.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center continues to show quiet activity for the tropics over the next five days. The combination of dry air and Saharan Dust will limit the threat for anything to develop. The season really ramps up this month as we approach the peak of the season. Looking at long range models, I don’t see any immediate concerns or issues for the United States over the next five to seven days. If you are planning to do a quick beach vacation before school starts up, you might have to dodge showers and storms. Rain chances appear higher this week at 50-70% for Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. The rip current threat is forecast to be in the low to moderate stage this week. If you see a yellow flag on a beach, it means there is a moderate rip current threat, and you should use caution if you plan on getting into the water.

