LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Elderly Bulloch Co. couple found dead due to heatstroke

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An elderly Bulloch County couple died due to heatstroke, according to the coroner.

Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said Larry and Mary Greer were found dead Monday in their mobile home on Tall Timber Lane near Stilson. The couple were in their 80s.

The coroner said the home had no air conditioning and the temperature inside felt like at least 110 degrees. There were also no ceiling fans, just a few box fans in the home.

The couple also had several cats, and a few were found dead.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit on I-459 in Trussville
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed on I-459 near Trussville identified
VIDEO: Arrest involving Vestavia Hills Police SOURCE: Viewer
Vestavia Hills Police respond to video of arrest
Sheila Tyson - Jefferson County Commissioner
Jefferson Co. commissioner says she was caught in shootout while driving through Bessemer
Person dropped off pet at Humane Society of West Alabama
Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet
Residents of Shelby Co. town call for assistant police chief to be fired over alleged racist...
Residents of Shelby Co. town call for assistant police chief to be fired over alleged racist text message

Latest News

Eli Gold out for beginning of 2022 Alabama Football season due to health issues
Eli Gold out for beginning of 2022 Alabama Football season due to health issues
Gold has been the voice of Alabama Football since 1988.
Longtime Alabama Football play by play announcer Eli Gold sidelined by health issues
At 11:18 p.m. on August 2, 2022, deputies were called to a home in the 5500 block of Myron...
Man found shot to death in McCalla
Getting to know your school resource officer
Experts encourage parents to build relationships with School Resource Officers
Your options if given an inaccurate credit score
Why the latest Equifax glitch shows the importance of watching your credit score