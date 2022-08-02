LawCall
Educators stocking up for new school year at teacher supply store

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students may still have over a week before school starts, but many teachers are already back in the classroom.

Officials with Parent-Teacher Store USA in Hoover said teachers have been coming in non-stop for the last week.

Owner Kelly Lamkin said they have seen some teachers just buying a few decorations and others buying completely from scratch, especially new teachers. But, she said decorations and supplies are costing them a little more this year. Lamkin said almost every one of the store’s vendors has increased prices or added shipping fees, so she’s had to increase prices at the stores some.

Lamkin said she know inflation is hitting educators hard this year, but she said many teachers would rather spend their own money than not be prepared for the kids.

“I have heard some say ‘this is my money, so I’m going to get this and then I’ll wait for a few months for more money until I can get this.’ If they want something now, they are going to use their money,” Lamkin said. “Then, we have some teachers saying this is their budget and that’s it and they can’t get that now.”

Lamkin said sending your kid to school with the right supplies helps the teacher and the student. She said it can stress kids out when they don’t have the right materials and then the teacher has to take time out of class to get them what they need.

