LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

City of Birmingham gives boost to The World Police and Fire Games

2025 World Police and Fire Games coming to Birmingham
2025 World Police and Fire Games coming to Birmingham(2025 World Police and Fire Games)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday, the City of Birmingham agreed to give $2 million to the Word Police and Fire Games Federation to help with their facilitation of the sporting event in the summer of 2025.

“Coming on the heels of having hosted The World Games 2022, this is yet another exciting event we look forward to welcoming to the great city of Birmingham,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “We showed the world that we can host an international-level sporting competition with excellence. We are equipped to make sure our brave first responders feel at home.”

This sporting event will feature more than 10,000 first responders competing in 1,600 medal matches.

The games’ lineup will include more than 55 disciplines, ranging from more traditional offerings like cycling, golf, softball and angling, to unique competitions like ‘ultimate firefighter,’ ‘toughest competitor alive,’ CrossFit, stair climb, and dragon boat. Events will be hosted at more than 35 venues across the city and will be free and open for all spectators.

Founded in 1987 as a biennial international sporting event, the World Police and Fire Games celebrates the service and dedication of first responders across the globe and unites them to participate in a wide range of fierce-but-friendly athletic competitions equally built on competitiveness and comradery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person dropped off pet at Humane Society of West Alabama
Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet
Husband and wife found shot dead inside home in McCalla
VIDEO: Arrest involving Vestavia Hills Police SOURCE: Viewer
Vestavia Hills Police respond to video of arrest
Sheila Tyson - Jefferson County Commissioner
Jefferson Co. commissioner says she was caught in shootout while driving through Bessemer
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

Hoover City Dad Brigade
8th annual Hoover City Dad Brigade
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said a child found wandering led to a kidnapping arrest...
WATCH LIVE: 1 p.m. update set on Tallapoosa County kidnapping arrest
Rail work is complete, and Hwy 52 West is now open to traffic.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 52 West reopens at RR crossing
K9 Argo received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from...
Argo police dog gets body armor