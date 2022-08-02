Car fire shuts down portion of I-65 SB in Alabaster

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of I-65 SB is shutdown in Alabaster at the 237 mile marker about 1 mile south of the Alabaster exit as officials work to put out a car fire.

The left lane has been reopened. The left lane remains closed.

**Left lane open, right lane still closed**

65 SB at the 237 mile marker. — Alabaster Police (@AlabasterPolice) August 2, 2022

Emergency units are on the scene of a vehicle fire on I-65 SB at the 237 mile marker (1 mile south of the Alabaster exit). At this time the interstate is shut down. We will advise when the roadway is back open. — Alabaster Police (@AlabasterPolice) August 2, 2022

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

