Car fire shuts down portion of I-65 SB in Alabaster

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of I-65 SB is shutdown in Alabaster at the 237 mile marker about 1 mile south of the Alabaster exit as officials work to put out a car fire.

The left lane has been reopened. The left lane remains closed.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

