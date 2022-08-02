Car fire shuts down portion of I-65 SB in Alabaster
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of I-65 SB is shutdown in Alabaster at the 237 mile marker about 1 mile south of the Alabaster exit as officials work to put out a car fire.
The left lane has been reopened. The left lane remains closed.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.
