Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again, has cough

President Joe Biden is continuing to test positive for COVID-19.
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden remains positive for COVID-19, the White House said Tuesday.

His physician, Kevin O’Connor, said the president continues to feel well, though dealing with a “loose cough.”

Biden’s lungs are clear, and his oxygen saturation is normal, O’Connor said.

The president continued his strict isolation on Saturday after he started testing positive for COVID-19 again, though he’s continuing to work from the official residence.

President Biden says the United States, "will never back down" after a drone strike killed an Al-Qaida leader. (POOL)

