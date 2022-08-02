B’ham PD: Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in South East Lake

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting in the South East Lake neighborhood of the city.

Police confirm someone was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries in the 800 block of 78th Street South.

No other details are available, but we’ll update this story when we know more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.