B’ham PD: Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in South East Lake

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting in the South East Lake neighborhood of the city.

Police confirm someone was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries in the 800 block of 78th Street South.

No other details are available, but we’ll update this story when we know more.

