Argo police dog gets body armor

ARGO, Ala. (WBRC) - A four-legged member of the Argo Police Department now has some life-saving equipment.

K9 Argo received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Argo’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR - EOW 1/16/20″.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

