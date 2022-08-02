33-year-old man dies following double shooting in Childersburg

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - A $1,000 reward was offered for information leading to the identity and/or arrest of the person responsible for the shooting death of a 33-year-old Childersburg man.

Childersburg Police officers said they were dispatched to the area of 16th Avenue NW in the Sadie Lee Homes housing community on calls of multiple gunshots on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 6:34 p.m..

Upon arrival, officers found two people had been shot. Both victims were treated at the scene by Childersburg Fire and Rescue.

One man was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham by LifeSaver, where he later died. He was identified as Johnny Lee Marbury, age 33, of Childersburg. The 2nd victim was identified as Nelson Rashad Seals, age 28 of Childersburg. He was taken to Coosa Valley Medical Center and UAB Hospital where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said at the time of the shooting there was a large crowd gathered in the area.

If you have any information regarding the Murder of Johnny Lee Marbury, please call the Childersburg Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app.

