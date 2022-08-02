$13.1M in capital improvements approved by Birmingham City Council

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council approved around $13.1 million for capital improvement projects across the city.

The measure was approved Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

The projects ranged from streetscape improvements on Carver Ave. to drainage improvements in the Pine Knoll Vista neighborhood. These improvements span across all nine districts.

A list of all the projects and improvements:

$1,293,532.28 to 3rd Ave W Streetscape

$675,000 to Carver Ave SW

$168,503.89 to City Park (Mountaindale Road Park)

$109,413 to Eastlake Park (Fitness Court)

$50,372.21 to Fire Facilities Improvement

$20,278.84 to Fire Facilities Improvement

$750,000 to Forest Park Avondale Business District Streetscape

$96,477.20 to Germania Park Improvements

$475,000 to Hanover Circle Repaving

$37,561.19 to Henry Crumpton Recreation Center Improvements

$598,615 to Hooper City Phase V Drainage Improvement

$150,000 to Museum of Art Elevator Repair

$815,000 to Pine Knoll Vista Drainage

$400.000 to 19th Street Ensley Improvement

$150,000 to Cahaba Road Roundabout

$1,500,000 to 41st Street Streetscape and Drainage

$1,200,000 to Greensprings Hwy Streetscape Phase II

$500,000 to Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd Streetscape

$1,250,000 to City Walk

$500,000 to 2nd Avenue South Streetscape

$500,000 to Hawkins Golf Course Repairs

$400,000 to Vulcan Park Improvements

$375,000 to Rickwood Field Improvement

$500,000 to Interstate Greenway Project.

