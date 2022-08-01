LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Windsor High School to raise cattle for cafeteria food

Students will learn how to raise livestock in new initiative
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Where’s the beef? Apparently at the Windsor Central School District.

The school district announced Monday that New York State has given it $89,870 to increase the number of New York beef included in the district’s meals. It will also provide students with the opportunity to engage with livestock.

The district said it will use the money to buy cows for the Windsor High School agriculture program. The beef will be provided to the high school cafeteria.

“This gives students an opportunity to learn all about raising a meat animal because it’s not easy,” said Windsor Central High School Agriculture Teacher Tina Miner-James. “The end result is something that you are going to feed people with. The expectation is that that product is good. You want to raise it in such a way that the consumer enjoys it.”

The district said it will spend this school year preparing the infrastructure to house the cows. They will be raised in an area by the high school’s chicken coop.

For more information, go to the Windsor Central School District’s website.

Most Read

Person dropped off pet at Humane Society of West Alabama
Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet
Husband and wife found shot dead inside home in McCalla
VIDEO: Arrest involving Vestavia Hills Police SOURCE: Viewer
Vestavia Hills Police respond to video of arrest
Sheila Tyson - Jefferson County Commissioner
Jefferson Co. commissioner says she was caught in shootout while driving through Bessemer
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

Mason Sisk
Teen accused of murder claims he was not read Miranda Rights before questioning
33-year-old man dies following double shooting in Childersburg
Chilton Co. Humane Society calling for action amid overpopulation
YMCA working to hire after school counselors
Greater Birmingham YMCA holding job fair for afterschool counselors
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said a child found wandering led to a kidnapping arrest...
Kidnapping arrest made after child found wandering in Tallapoosa County