Vestavia Hills Police respond to video of arrest

VIDEO: Arrest involving Vestavia Hills Police SOURCE: Viewer
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A video was posted on the internet Saturday, July 30, 2022, that showed three Vestavia Hills Police officers arresting a man off I-65 and Lakeshore Parkway.

The video appears to show one of the officers punch the man while he was on the ground.

WBRC FOX6 News reached out to Vestavia Hills PD for a comment on the video and what happened during the ‘forceful’ arrest.

From Lt. Mike Keller – Vestavia Hills PD:

  • Officers were making a traffic stop on I-65 and they got off on Lakeshore
  • The subject (in the traffic stop) had warrants so they arrested him
  • While on Lakeshore another man was walking down Lakeshore and walked in the middle of the traffic stop. Officers told him he couldn’t walk through the traffic stop
  • The man told officers he had warrants
  • Officers tried to verify whether he had warrants by trying get his name, license, etc.
  • Officers said he would not comply, they tried to subdue him, and he resisted
  • One officer said the man bit him
  • Lt. Keller said the officers’ actions were within policy
  • Keller said state law allows force necessary to affect an arrest
  • Officers said the man was not injured. He was arrested on multiple drug charges and felony assault

The Vestavia Hills Police Department is reviewing the video.

Reality TV star begins renovation of unique "Roebuck Castle" in Birmingham
Husband and wife found shot dead inside home in McCalla
Person dropped off pet at Humane Society of West Alabama
Birmingham PD investigating homicide at hotel
