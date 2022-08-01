UAB Football starts 2022 fall camp

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB football team opened the 2022 season on Monday with the first practice of fall camp at the Football Operations Center.

The Blazers competed in just helmets Monday and will progress to shells later in the week. Head Coach Bryant Vincent said he was pleased the veteran-led team was well organized and did a good job of protecting each other during practice.

Quarterback Dylan Hopkins took live reps for the first time today since UAB’s 31-28 Independence Bowl victory over BYU back in December. Hopkins had offseason surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.

TICKETS:

UAB went on sale with single game tickets to the general public. Season tickets are still available starting as low as $90.

“The energy and effort was really at a high level. I thought we bounced around and went from drill-to-drill, station-to-station really well. I think we played well together, protected each other, but really got after it. Overall, it was a really solid day,” Coach Vincent said.

