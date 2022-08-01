LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

UAB Football starts 2022 fall camp

UAB Football starts fall practice
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB football team opened the 2022 season on Monday with the first practice of fall camp at the Football Operations Center.

The Blazers competed in just helmets Monday and will progress to shells later in the week. Head Coach Bryant Vincent said he was pleased the veteran-led team was well organized and did a good job of protecting each other during practice.

Quarterback Dylan Hopkins took live reps for the first time today since UAB’s 31-28 Independence Bowl victory over BYU back in December. Hopkins had offseason surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.

TICKETS:

UAB went on sale with single game tickets to the general public. Season tickets are still available starting as low as $90.

“The energy and effort was really at a high level. I thought we bounced around and went from drill-to-drill, station-to-station really well. I think we played well together, protected each other, but really got after it. Overall, it was a really solid day,” Coach Vincent said.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star begins renovation of unique "Roebuck Castle" in Birmingham
Reality TV star begins renovation of unique ‘Roebuck Castle’ in Birmingham
Husband and wife found shot dead inside home in McCalla
Person dropped off pet at Humane Society of West Alabama
Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet
Birmingham PD investigating homicide at hotel
Michael Charles Richard was found in an abandoned parking lot at the Knights Inn in Bessemer
Crime Stoppers offering $10,000 for information about cold case in Bessemer

Latest News

Samford Football Opens Fall Camp
Samford Football starts fall camp featuring 2 quarterbacks
Hoops for Hope in Auburn
Bruce Pearl, Auburn Basketball host children with special needs
The Gamecocks got on the gridiron on July 27, prepping for their final season at the FCS level.
Jacksonville State football team begins new era under Rich Rodriguez
JSU Stadium
Rich Rodriguez at home in Jacksonville