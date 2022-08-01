Tuscaloosa City School District begins new school year with big change for teachers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - It’s the final countdown for public schools in the area. Classes begin August 10 for Tuscaloosa City Schools and leaders there are busy making sure all goes well on day one.

With 21 public schools and 11,000 students, there’s a lot to get done before the first day.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria is placing a big emphasis on making sure all students are in class on the first day. The reason: history shows a child can fall quickly behind by showing up a few days late.

One big change will be on the salary side of things for teachers. For example, starting this fall for the first time, the salary will increase by as little as 4% to as high as 20%, depending on experience.

“This is to keep veteran teachers in our classroom. To be prepared for the first day of school, you have to really start backwards and that really starts in the spring of last year and we really focus on planning with precision. We’ll have some hiccups when we open, but more than anything, our principals, our assistant principals and teachers they are preparing for our students return,” said superintendent Dr. Mike Daria.

The Tuscaloosa City School District will begin the new year with 800 certified teachers and the district is working on filling 22 vacancies.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.