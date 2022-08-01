LawCall
Tuscaloosa car show benefits man battling cancer

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa community showed its support over the weekend for a man fighting cancer. Friends and loved ones held a benefit to help Russell Estes pay for his ongoing medical care.

Doctors diagnosed 50 year-old Russell Estes with skin cancer recently.

“Melanoma. it got a little deep into me and got into my lymph nodes, kind of spread around. Going through treatment for that they also found I had renal cell carcinoma in my kidney,” Estes said.

The community organized a fundraiser for him; a classic car show at Valley View Baptist Church Saturday. Hundreds of people came out to see the rides spread out across the parking lot. Many made donations and took part in auctions with the proceeds going to help their friend.

“The community has just rallied behind me. They been right there every step. I’ve been used to being on the other side of these things so to see them come and say we’ve got your back really means a lot to me. It’s really moved me.”

Estes said he has to meet with one more doctor before its determined when he will have surgery. The benefit raised $12,000 through that car show with all the money going to Estes.

