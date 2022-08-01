TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 52 West at single RR crossing closed all week

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police say Hwy 52 West at the single RR crossing will be closed all week so work can be performed on the track. Lee St. remains open.

Those coming from Helena should use 9th St NW to Industrial Rd. to access Hwy 31 in Alabaster or Hwy 261 to access Hwy 31 in Pelham.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 52 West is closed at the single RR crossing. It will be closed *all week* so work can be performed on the track. We received notice of this closure at 5:50am. Lee St. remains open. (Cont) pic.twitter.com/hx9fasL0MP — Pelham Police Dept (@PelhamPoliceAL) August 1, 2022

This detour is a residential area. Officers will be monitoring traffic in Stonehaven to ensure compliance with the speed limit and stop signs.

